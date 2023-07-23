Telugu Global
అవికా గౌర్.. కేతిక శర్మ.. కృతి శెట్టి.. లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్స్ తో అదరగొట్టారు. రెయినీ ఫ్యాషన్స్ చూపించారు. మరి మిగతా సెలబ్రిటీస్ సంగతేంటి? హేవే లుక్..

BY Telugu Global23 July 2023 7:04 AM GMT
