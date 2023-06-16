Adipurush Twitter Review: ఆదిపురుష్ మూవీ ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ

రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్, కృతిసనన్ నటించిన ఆదిపురుష్ చిత్రం ఈ రోజు రిలీజైంది. అమెరికాలో ప్రీమియర్లకు అభిమానులు పోటెత్తారు. ప్రీమియర్లు చూస్తున్న ప్రేక్షకులను సోషల్ మీడియాలో తమ అభిప్రాయాలను వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు.
ఆదిపురుష్ మూవీ పై ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ మీ కోసం.
#Adipurush Excellent first half “Half Movie Done. Great VFX, the scenes between Ram and seetha are the soul of first half" Employs bleeding-edge VFX, will set a new benchmark in mythological films.If movie maintains same quality in 2nd half,then SKY IS THE LIMIT — Venky Reviews (@Venkireviews) June 15, 2023
#Adipurush #PrabhasGood movie to watchUnbelievable visuals, Prabhas is Amazing ⚡Background score and melodies are beautiful.#Adipurushreview #ADIPURUSH #prabhas pic.twitter.com/0JO434GdZ8— Peer Armaan (@PeerArmaan) June 15, 2023
#Adipurush Good 1st half, #Prabhas Worst VFX in 2nd half, #OmRaut — Shubman Chahal (@Tarak_NTR_9999) June 15, 2023
