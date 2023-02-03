Telugu Global
Home > Arts & Literature > అడ్డు గోడ
HomeArts & Literature అడ్డు గోడ
Arts & Literature

అడ్డు గోడ

BY Telugu Global3 Feb 2023 2:16 PM GMT
అడ్డు గోడ
X

ప్రకృతి

నిరంతరం కృషి చేస్తూ

వికృతి

నిరంతరం అడ్డుపడుతూ

ప్రకృతి మనం

వికృతి అహం

-ఎస్. వి. రవికిరణ్

Telugu Global

Telugu Global


Next Story
X
X