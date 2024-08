కొట్టుకుపోయిన తుంగభద్ర డ్యామ్ గేటు.. కర్నూలు జిల్లాకు అలర్ట్

ALERT MESSAGE FROM TUNGABHADRA DAM



Gate No.19 chain link has cut & the gate is not visible. Approx 35000+ cusecs water is flowing from Gate No.19 & the discharge to river is 48000 cusecs



Alert for the Downstream of TB DAM to stay safe



As the inflow rate of the… https://t.co/RVY0MrAvSh pic.twitter.com/Bb1RqCgKvo