రిచెస్ట్ సీఎం జగన్ ఇలా మాట్లాడమేంటి..? పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సెటైర్

A gentle reminder to officially 500 Cr worth AP CM (Richest amongst all CMs) who constantly talks about

‘Class War’ like Karl Marx.The funny part is the ‘oppressor speaks like oppressed’.Any doubts, please check with AP Human Right Groups.



• 19.11.2021 తేదీన తెల్లవారుజామున… pic.twitter.com/5DuJ9UgA03